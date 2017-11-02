 »   »   » INSIDE PICTURES! Katrina Kaif LEAVES Shahrukh Khan's Birthday Bash MIDWAY Cos Of Deepika Padukone?

Shahrukh Khan Birthday: Katrina Kaif Deepika Padukone CATFIGHT Continues at SRK Party | FilmiBeat

Yesterday (November 1, 2017), many celebs of the B-town including Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif attended the private birthday bash of Shahrukh Khan in Alibaug.

However, what grabbed everyone's eyeballs the arrival of Deepika Padukone in Alibaug and the sudden exit of Katrina Kaif, leaving Shahrukh Khan's birthday bash midway. Do you think their 'exit-entry' timing was perfectly planned so that they don't have to bump into each other?

Have a look at all the inside pictures from the b'day bash below & also read this inside gossip:

Katrina With SRK According to Zoom, Katrina has an event to attend in Delhi today and owing to the same reason, she was seen leaving Alibaug and later spotted at the Mumbai airport. In the first picture, Katrina is seen posing with the 'birthday boy', while in the other picture, she was seen arriving at the Mumbai airport midnight. Deepika At SRK's B'day Bash Here's an inside picture of Deepika Padukone, having a gala time with Shahrukh Khan and B-town peeps in Alibaug. Alia & Sidharth On the other side, the rumoured lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra were also seen enjoing the birthday celebration of Shahrukh Khan. Alia With SRK The Dear Zindagi co-stars Shahrukh Khan and Alia Bhatt pose for a picture and how gorgeous do they look! The Pretty Photo-bombers! "Love you farah!!!!! Watch out for the most talented photo bombers!," captioned Karan Johar, while sharing this picture. Sidharth With Shweta & Farah Sidharth Malhotra poses for a picture with Amitabh Bachchan's daughter, Shweta Bachchan and Farah Khan. We Love Them! Deepika Padukone & Alia Bhatt are all things gorgeous in this picture. Suhana & Her Girl Gang Suhana Khan looks damn hot as she is seen posing for a picture with Sussanne Khan and her girl pals, Ananya Pandey and Shanaya Kapoor. Gauri Khan With Her Pals "Coming together to celebrate life.. ♥️may happiness n love surround you always.. happy birthday shahrukh #bythesea #happyhappybday #beautifulpeople," wrote SussanneKhan. Farah & SRK "Happiest birthday@iamsrk.. for the next 2 mnths at least v r the same age?Lov u ♥️♥️♥️ pic credit:@faroutakhtar #Alibag," wrote Farah Khan, while sharing this sweet picture. Ritesh With Shahrukh Ritesh Sidhwani shared this picture from SRK's birthday "Happiest birthday #don @iamsrk wish you all the happiness success & love. SRK & Farhan Among others, Farhan Akhtar also attended the birthday bash of Shahrukh Khan and the duo look amazing in this selfie. Karan & Deepika Karan Johar & Deepika Padukone strike a pose as they enjoy SRK's birthday celebration in Alibaug.

ALSO SEE: Aishwarya Rai Twins With Aaradhya On Her Birthday; Spotted At Siddhivinayak