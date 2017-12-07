 »   »   » It's SCARY! You Won't Believe What Happened With Katrina Kaif On Tiger Zinda Hai's Sets

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will be seen romancing each other after five years in Tiger Zinda Hai. The movie will have some jaw dropping action sequences.

But while shooting one of the scenes in Morocco, Katrina Kaif had a near death experience. Read what the diva told Pinkvilla in a recent interview.



Details About The Scene What happened is that Salman did a racy action scene on horseback, Katrina had to get behind the wheel of a fast car.

While Driving A Super-fast Car While doing so, Katrina apparently was too close to getting injured. Speaking about it, Katrina said, "This particular shot involved driving a super-fast car in the narrow bylanes that Medina is famous for.

I Crashed The Car ''These tiny lanes make it nearly impossible to navigate. I did train for a fair bit, but during the crucial scene I ended up crashing the car into a wall."

The Crew Was So Worried She further added, "I could have been injured, but the crew was more worried about the super expensive camera mounted on my vehicle!''

Thank God! ''But the good news is, I didn't get hurt and got the shot right in the next take."

One Of The Best Films Of 2017 Tiger Zinda Hai is directed by Ali Abbas Zaffar. Recently, Salman praised him and said, "He has done an incredible job. The film would be a surprise for Indian viewers. I think this is the first time that Hindi cinema audiences will see a film like this."

It's A Must Watch "No matter how I [might] try to describe and explain [the film], you won't get it until the time you watch it yourself.''



The movie will hit the screens on 22nd Dec.



