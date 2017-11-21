 »   »   » Katrina Kaif & Salman Khan To Be The Special Guests At IFFI Closing Ceremony

Actor Katrina Kaif will be special guest at the closing ceremony of the 48th International Film Festival of India, Panaji. This will be the 34-year-old actor's maiden visit to the festival.

"I look forward to being a part of IFFI 2017. This year is special because it will be my first visit there. I'm happy to be part of Asia's oldest festival as it celebrates the Future of cinema this year," Katrina said in a statement.

Superstar Salman Khan, her co-star from Tiger Zinda Hai will also bring down the curtains on the festival on November 28. He will be accompanied by his Tubelight co-star, child artiste Matin Rey Tangu.

The festival was inaugurated yesterday by superstar Shahrukh Khan and it saw the attendance of Sridevi, Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and others.

Coming back to Katrina & Salman, the duo is gearing up for their upcoming release, Tiger Zinda Hai, scheduled to release on December 22, 2017.

