 »   »   » Katrina Kaif: If You're Saying Women Shouldn't Dance In Films, That's An Ignorant Comment

From Sheila Ki Jawani to Kala Chasmaa, Katrina Kaif has always broken records with her killer moves in Bollywood dance numbers.

When asked about her views on the culture of music and dance in the industry, during an interaction with an international news channel, she said, "Can you possibly do a song or can a person do a song which may be distasteful?"

"Of course! But then don't do the song. Don't do a distasteful song. But if you're going to say 'women should not dance in films,' then that's an ignorant comment."

"Because dance can be beautiful. I grew up in musicals. I grew up on the kind of movies that MGM was making which is all about dance and music. And, I love dance. I think dance for me and movies will always go hand-in-hand."

"Maybe not in every film. It's not to say there is a song in every film even I do. But when there's a song to me it's dance, its celebration, it's in the heart of the people of this country. Even if we are not to look to Hollywood or to the kind of musicals they used to make more frequently," said Katrina as quoted by Spotboye.

Currently, Katrina's recent dance number 'Swag Se Swagat' is making her fans drool over her hot moves in the song!

ALSO SEE: Bollywood Celebs Became Parents In Their 40s