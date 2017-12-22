 »   »   » Katrina Kaif: Salman Khan & I Share A Great Equation; Hard To Explain Or Put It To Words

Katrina Kaif OPENS UP on ROMANCING Salman Khan after 5 yrs in Tiger Zinda Hai; Watch here |FilmiBeat

Today is the D-day for Katrina Kaif as her much-awaited film with Salman Khan, Tiger Zinda Hai has already arrived to the theatres and according to the live review, fans are loving the high-octane action scenes of Katrina & Salman!

Meanwhile, we stumbled upon a recent interview of Katrina Kaif with Bollywood Life, in which the actress talked about the change she witnessed in Salman, from the day they did their first movie together to now and here's what she has to say:

Katrina On How Salman Has Evolved As An Actor Speaking about Salman Khan, Katrina said, "More than that we both have evolved a lot as people. People change, some things which are same and something which is not."

Katrina Calls Salman A 'Positive' Person She further added, "We share a great equation. It is hard to explain or describe to put it to words. But it is one which is very warm and one which is very positive. It is one of the good energy."

Katrina On Working On Tiger Zinda Hai "Its been a really happy one, a comfortable one and a peaceful one, I think this is the best way to put it. Its nice been on set with one of your best friends, it was hectic also, it was hectic for everyone whether he is my friend or not, there was lot going on."

Overall, It Was A Fun Shoot For Katrina "Ali had a lot on his plate as a director, big-big things to coordinate, huge sequences, different locations, a lot of fun working with Salman again been on set with him. He is also watching out for the film from every angle, he knows about story-telling, he knows about film-making so a lot of fun, a lot of fun been there."

Katrina On Working With All The Three Khans Speaking about Salman, Katrina told, "I think Salman is very spontaneous and he likes to incorporate a lot of his life into the film. He works in the film."

"He brings a lot of himself into the film. Everything about Salman, I feel, is like a long extension of the way he sees life, who he is as a person, what he sees, what he believes in, what is his philosophy, his principles."



Katrina On Aamir "Aamir's mind and his grasp on storytelling are phenomenal. He knows exactly how to tell a story. He is a great actor, he is a great director. He is a pretty incredible all-rounder."

Katrina On SRK Speaking about Shahrukh Khan, she told, "Shahrukh is extremely intelligent. I think he has a deep understanding of life. He has an incredible passion for his work. He is tireless, he keeps working."



In the same interview, when Katrina was asked, if she has done any special training for TZH, she told, "Any physical training is taxing for your body. We are not martial artists or stunts men, we have a very normal physical capacity. So it's always taxing. It is hard on your body."