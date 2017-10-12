 »   »   » Katrina Kaif Spotted Shopping At A Supermarket Like A Commoner In Abu Dhabi! View Pics

It's great to see our favourite movie stars buy groceries at a supermarket like common folks but that doesn't usually happen while they're in India, as being mobbed by fans is a common occurrence. Be if selfies or asking for an autograph, you never know as within the span of seconds the crowd would end up being large.

Luckily, Katrina Kaif has no such issues while she's abroad as she was spotted shopping at a regular supermarket in Abu Dhabi after her shoot of Tiger Zinda Hai. She looked simple and without makeup and sported a casual grey tee and was all smiles at the cash counter while buying the products. Check out the pics below...