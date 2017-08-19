 »   »   » LISTEN UP GUYS! 'Kavya' Jacqueline Fernandez Wants These Qualities In Her Ideal Man

Those who have watched the trailer of A Gentleman are already going gaga over Kavya aka Jacqueline Fernandez's oomph factor. The film's tracks are topping the musical charts too; all thanks to the foot-tapping music and Sid-Jacqueline's oh-so-hot chemistry.

Recently, the makers released a BTS video of 'A Gentleman: Sundar Susheel Risky' which showcases Jacqueline disclosing what Kavya's ideal man looks like.



The video depicts the actress talking about how Kavya is as a person and her choice of ideal man. The gorgeous diva is heard saying, "Kavya is the type of person who would go with someone who is unpredictable and adventurous and do crazy things with her and match up to her level of life, of madness."



The action comedy film starring Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez is already a rage amongst the audience owing to its power packed action and the sizzling chemistry between the duo.



'A Gentleman - Sundar, Susheel, Risky' is the story of a sundar & susheel Gaurav content with his 'same shit different day' routine and dreaming about settling down with the girl of his dreams, Kavya and having his 'happily ever after.' Kavya on the other hand prefers someone more risky and adventurous - perhaps someone more like Rishi!



When a case of mistaken identity rocks Gaurav's life, he stands to lose everything he has worked so hard for! What follows next is a roller-coaster ride, complete with action, romance & laughter, taking the viewers on an unpredictable and hilarious, thrill ride.

Directed by Raj-DK, the film is slated to release on 25th August.

