 »   »   » Kedarnath New Poster: A Hint Of Sushant Singh Rajput- Sara Ali Khan's Intense Chemistry Tells A Tale

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan's Kedarnath will hit the shooting floors today. The film is touted to be one of the most awaited ones as it marks the acting debut of Sara.

Last night, director Abhishek Kapoor took to his Twitter handle to reveal the first poster of the film starring the lead pair. Check it out here...



First Look In the beautiful poster shared by Gattu, a silhouette of SSR and Sara can be seen where he is kissing her forehead with the images of Lord Shiva, Himalayas, Kedarnath Temple and a pithu.





Relive The Magic Abhishek Kapoor shared yet another picture where he wrote that he is quite excited to roll the film and relive the magic.

Sushant & Sara Embark On A Journey Of Love Reportedly, Sushant plays a pithu in the film. On the other hand, Sara essays a pilgrim struck against the floods.

A Holy Beginning A few days ago, Sushant and Sara had visited the famous Kedarnath temple before staring the shooting schedule.

What Kedarnath Is All About Ekta Kapoor who is co-producing the film was earlier quoted as saying, "The film is an emotional and riveting story set in India's heartland, where raw romance unfolds amidst the beauty of Kedarnath."



Says Abhishek Kapoor, "A yatra is an amazing experience...in our quest to find God we find ourselves...we find our truth. A film is similar...it takes the viewer, and the filmmaker, on a journey that's about the story, which eventually changes us forever...we embark on another such pilgrimage today. Filming for Kedarnath starts 5th Sept...may the force be with us #jaibholenath.



Adds Arjun N. Kapoor, KriArj Entertainment, "It's a fantastic script set in the land of the almighty, Shiva. Teaming up with Gattu and his team is truly a rewarding alignment of stars for us. The film is an emotional and riveting story set in India's heartland, where raw romance unfolds amidst the beauty of Kedarnath. We are sure this will be loved by our audiences and will truly touch their hearts."











Kedarnath is slated to hit the theatrical screens in summer 2018.

