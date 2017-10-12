 »   »   » Bikini Pictures! Khushi Kapoor Chills By The Beach With Her Friends! Must See

Bikini Pictures! Khushi Kapoor Chills By The Beach With Her Friends! Must See

Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor is grabbing headlines with her uber hot pictures as she's seen chilling by the beach sporting a black bikini, sunglasses and a cool white hat. While her elder sister Jhanvi Kapoor wants to be an actress, Khushi on the other hand wants to be a model and looking at her latest images, we guess she's alreadly on her way to becoming India's next top model.

During a recent interview, Sridevi revealed that Khushi Kapoor is more inclined towards modelling and people often call Jhanvi and Khushi the Indian version of 'Kendall and Kylie Jenner'. Well, the Kapoor sisters are also a huge fan of the Jenner sisters as well. Also, check out Khushi Kapoor's latest bikini pictures below...

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor looks superhot in her black bikini by the beach! Doesn't she, folks?

Piggyback Ride

Piggyback Ride

The lovely Khushi Kapoor is enjoying her piggyback ride by the pool as well!

Good Times

Good Times

The gang of friends are having one helluva time together!

Young Beauty

Young Beauty

Well, Khushi Kapoor is one beauty who should not be missed.

Modelling Dreams

Modelling Dreams

Khushi Kapoor's aim in life is to be a model and we're sure she's already on the right track.

Khushi-Aaliyah

Khushi-Aaliyah

Khushi Kapoor is seen chilling with her friend Aaliyah Kashyap, who is film-maker Anurag Kashyap's daughter.

Style Icon

Style Icon

Khushi Kapoor will surely end up being a style icon sooner or later.

Manish Malhotra

Manish Malhotra

Well, the Kapoor sisters mostly wear outfits designed by Manish Malhotra!

The Sisters

The Sisters

Jhanvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are like the Kendall sisters when it comes to fashion.

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor

Say what you want, but Khushi Kapoor is one of the most beautiful star kid the country has seen.

Sridevi
Read more about: sridevi
Story first published: Thursday, October 12, 2017, 13:07 [IST]
