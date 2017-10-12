 »   »   » Bikini Pictures! Khushi Kapoor Chills By The Beach With Her Friends! Must See

Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor is grabbing headlines with her uber hot pictures as she's seen chilling by the beach sporting a black bikini, sunglasses and a cool white hat. While her elder sister Jhanvi Kapoor wants to be an actress, Khushi on the other hand wants to be a model and looking at her latest images, we guess she's alreadly on her way to becoming India's next top model.

During a recent interview, Sridevi revealed that Khushi Kapoor is more inclined towards modelling and people often call Jhanvi and Khushi the Indian version of 'Kendall and Kylie Jenner'. Well, the Kapoor sisters are also a huge fan of the Jenner sisters as well. Also, check out Khushi Kapoor's latest bikini pictures below...