 »   »   » Konkona, Kangana, Radhika Apte Support #MeToo Campaign

Responding to the #MeToo campaign on sexual harassment and assault started by Hollywood actor Alyssa Milano, Bollywood actresses Konkona Sen Sharma and Radhika Apte have come out in support of it.

Since the movement kicked off, after mass sexual assault charges cropped up against Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein, several women have started to speak about their experiences on social media using - hashtag MeToo.

"What is nice about it is if it makes people understand the magnitude of the problem it's good, if it helps other people to speak up about it then that's wonderful. There are nice things that you can achieve from this as well.

"It shows solidarity. But we have to think about deeper ways about how to solve the problem," Konkona told reporters on the sidelines of the Jio MAMI festival .

Radhika, who was also present at the event, supported it, saying, "I haven't done it (written on social media about #MeToo) but I read about it. I do support it. It is not disturbing, it is great that women are coming out."

Even Kangana Ranuat too extended her support to #MeToo campaign on sexual harassment. PTI