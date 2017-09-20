 »   »   » HEARD THIS? Kriti Kharbanda To Play Dulquer Salmaan's Lady Love In His Bollywood Debut Film Karwaan

Malayalam sensation Dulquer Salmaan is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Akarsh Khurrana's Karwaan. The film also stars Irrfan Khan and Mithila Palkar.





It's Kriti Kharbanda Kriti who was last seen in Guest Inn London has come onboard for the film.

What's She Playing A Mumbai Mirror report quoted a source as saying, "Kriti's role is an extended cameo and will appear at an important juncture in the film. She plays Dulquer's love interest and will be flying to Kochi on Thursday to start shooting. Kriti is comfortable with Telugu and Kannada but her character in this film is required to speak a little Malayalam so there will be a trainer on the set to help her out."

Going Deglam The source further added, "It's a non-glam role and she will film in Kochi for three days before returning for the second schedule at a later date."

Plot Of Karwaan Reportedly, the film is touted to be a a light-hearted comedy featuring Salmaan and Khan as friends who venture on a road trip.

Dulquer Is The Perfect Cast For The Film Earlier while talking to a leading daily, Khurrana had said, "I have been following Dulquer for a while after Mani Ratnam's O Kadhal Kanmani. And I really loved his movie, Charlie. He has showcased a fantabulous performance in it. Then I watched his movies, Bangalore days, Kammattipaadam and so on...He is the perfect cast for the movie."



Meanwhile, are you folks excited to watch Dulquer in a Bollywood film?