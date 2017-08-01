 »   »   » Kriti Sanon Is An Actress With No 'Headlight & Bumper'! Says Hate Story Actress Bhairavi Goswami

Hate Story actress Bhairavi Goswami spewed hate at Kriti Sanon by body shaming her and said that she's an actress with no "Headlight and bumper". Body shaming has become rampant all across social media and Kriti Sanon got a taste of it from an industry insider itself.

Just recently, Kriti Sanon posted a video clip of herself dancing to Hawa Hawa from Mubarakan wearing a thigh high slit gown and it was indeed a fun video. However, Bhairavi Goswami went for kill in terms of body shaming and tweeted, "She is really behaving like a deranged woman. How did she become an actress. No headlight, no bumper. Even college students look better."



Bhairavi Goswami Bhairavi Goswami body shamed Kriti Sanon by calling her as an actress with no "headlight & bumper."

Strange She even questioned how Kriti Sanon became an actress in the first place!

Do They? Bhairavi also said that random college girls look much better than Kriti Sanon.

Sad! Usually trolls body shame actresses on their social media comments section, but this one came directly from an industry insider.

In Support Twitterati came in support of Kriti Sanon and slammed Bhairavi Goswami for her tasteless tweet against Kriti Sanon.

Who Wins? In terms of style, class and integrity, Kriti Sanon wins hands down! Doesn't she?

Professionally Professionally, Kriti Sanon is top game but Bhairavi Goswami faded away after a movie.

Bhairavi Goswami Bhairavi Goswami was last seen in 'Kamasutra - The Poetry of Sex', which released in 2014.

Bheja Fry Her only hit film was Bheja Fry, which released in the year 2007.

Mr. Bhatti on Chutti Bhairavi Goswami starred in the film 'Mr. Bhatti on Chutti', which also starred Anupam Kher and Shakti Kapoor.

Hate Story In 2012, she bagged the offer for Hate Story and in 2017 spewed hate against Kriti Sanon and body shamed her.

But Why? We wonder why would she comment something against Kriti Sanon in the first place.

No Comments Thankfully, Kriti Sanon did not comment and let the matter just fade away.

Hate Story It looks like 'Hate Story' has rubbed off pretty well with Bhairavi Goswami.

KRK Even Kamaal R Khan had tweeted rubbish against the same Kriti Sanon video clip.

Isn't She? Honestly, Kriti Sanon is one of the most beautiful actress in Bollywood. Isn't she, folks?

Bhairavi Well, no doubt that Bhairavi Goswami is blessed with a stunning figure too!

Body Shaming We hope the body shamming will stop sooner or later.

Apologise? Would Bhairavi Goswami apologise for her comments against Kriti Sanon? We'll have to wait and see.

