 »   »   » Kriti Sanon Is An Actress With No 'Headlight & Bumper'! Says Hate Story Actress Bhairavi Goswami

Hate Story actress Bhairavi Goswami spewed hate at Kriti Sanon by body shaming her and said that she's an actress with no "Headlight and bumper". Body shaming has become rampant all across social media and Kriti Sanon got a taste of it from an industry insider itself.
Just recently, Kriti Sanon posted a video clip of herself dancing to Hawa Hawa from Mubarakan wearing a thigh high slit gown and it was indeed a fun video. However, Bhairavi Goswami went for kill in terms of body shaming and tweeted, "She is really behaving like a deranged woman. How did she become an actress. No headlight, no bumper. Even college students look better."
Bhairavi Goswami
Bhairavi Goswami body shamed Kriti Sanon by calling her as an actress with no "headlight & bumper."
Sad!
Usually trolls body shame actresses on their social media comments section, but this one came directly from an industry insider.
In Support
Twitterati came in support of Kriti Sanon and slammed Bhairavi Goswami for her tasteless tweet against Kriti Sanon.
Professionally
Professionally, Kriti Sanon is top game but Bhairavi Goswami faded away after a movie.
Bhairavi Goswami
Bhairavi Goswami was last seen in 'Kamasutra - The Poetry of Sex', which released in 2014.
Mr. Bhatti on Chutti
Bhairavi Goswami starred in the film 'Mr. Bhatti on Chutti', which also starred Anupam Kher and Shakti Kapoor.
Hate Story
In 2012, she bagged the offer for Hate Story and in 2017 spewed hate against Kriti Sanon and body shamed her.
Isn't She?
Honestly, Kriti Sanon is one of the most beautiful actress in Bollywood. Isn't she, folks?
she is really behaving like a deranged woman. How did she become an actress. No headlight, no bumper😳. Even college students look better https://t.co/SAPEuv80sc
— Bhairavi Goswami (@bhairavigoswami) July 22, 2017