 »   »   » Kriti Sanon Goes On A Spanish Holiday & The Pictures Are Jaw-dropping!

The lovely Kriti Sanon is holidaying in Spain along with her friends and is constantly posting pictures on her Instagram handle visiting all the best tourist spots and the backdrop of her pictures are lovelier than ever and capture the true essence of Spain. Well, after a successful run at the box office for Bareilly Ki Barfi, Kriti Sanon is taking a much deserved holiday, finally!
Check out the pictures of Kriti Sanon holidaying in Spain along with her friends below. We're sure, you'd be tempted to visit Spain right after you finish viewing the pics...
Bareilly Ki Barfi
After basking in the success of her latest film Bareilly Ki Barfi, she has taken the much deserved break.
Lots Of Fun
Looking at the pictures, we can surely say that the trio are having one helluva time there!