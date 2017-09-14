 »   »   » WE ARE SO JEALOUS! Kriti Sanon Is Chillin' Like A Boss In Oman [SEE PICTURES]

WE ARE SO JEALOUS! Kriti Sanon Is Chillin' Like A Boss In Oman [SEE PICTURES]

Kriti Sanon has been basking in the glory of her recent release 'Bareilly Ki Barfi'. The actress who received rave reviews for her performance, has been celebrating the success of the film taking out time from her busy schedule.

She has struck the perfect balance between her work and life thereby nailing it like a boss!

The actress was buried deep neck into the hectic promotions of her film 'Bareily Ki Barfi' after which she spared time for her prior work commitments.

Kriti recently visited Spain for a brand shoot where the gorgeous actress extended her trip to a couple of days to celebrate the success of her film. Currently, the actress is in Oman for a magazine shoot where she is also enjoying some 'me' time.

Check out some of her Instagram photos here...

Being Calm

Being Calm

Kriti is seen here rejuvenating at the pool, where she has dipped her feet into the water to calm her inner self.



Draped In Oman Style

Draped In Oman Style

Let the eyes do the talking here!

Good Morning, Oman!

Good Morning, Oman!

Mornings like these= perfect day

Day-Dreamer

Day-Dreamer

Close your eyes and unplug. That's what's on Kriti's mind!

Water Baby

Water Baby

The cool blue water looks just too tempting!



Bidding Goodbye

Bidding Goodbye

The actress bids adieu to Oman with a heavy heart. We know that feeling, girl!


