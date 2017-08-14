 »   »   » WELL SAID! Kriti Sanon: Girls Who Smoke And Are Fond Of Body Art Are Not Characterless

We live in a society where people are quite judgmental about how a woman dresses or behaves. Sadly, in our country, a smoking and tattooed women are still considered promiscuous.

Kriti Sanon is all set to question this stigma with her role of Bitti in her upcoming film Bareilly Ki Barfi. Talking about it, the actress was quoted as saying, "Smoking is not good for health and should be avoided. I am a non-smoker, but the point we want to make is that girls who smoke, who are fond of body art or break into a jig are not characterless."



She further added, "Our society has a very small bracket for 'good girls'. That bracket needs to broaden up or change. When a guy is moophat or smokes, he is not considered characterless, but you judge girls too fast. This is seen more in smaller towns. In an arranged marriage too, only a girl is asked all kinds of questions. I really want this to change."



On the other hand, Kriti's alleged relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput has been grabbing headlines time and again. Recently while talking to a leading daily, here's what she had to say-



"Gone are the days when enjoying a movie or dinner with a co-star would be called a date. There is nothing wrong in being friends with your co-actors and if that involves dinners or movies, why not? It's sad if I stop socialising with a friend, just because people are cooking up stories. I am not answerable to any one. I would still hang out with my male friends and people can assume anything they like. As for Sushant, I don't have control over what people talk about us. I have already spoken enough about it."



Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwary, Bareilly Ki Barfi also stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao and is slated to release this week.