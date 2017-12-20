 »   »   » Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2! Rani Mukherji's Reaction On Reuniting With SRK- Kajol For Aanand L. Rai Film

While the audience is in for a treat with Rani Mukherji making a comeback on screen after 'Mardaani' with Hichki, fans are equally excited about one more appearance of hers.

We are talking about Aanand L. Rai's film with Shahrukh Khan which has a bevy of Bollywood beauties doing a cameo act. Among them is Rani Mukherji and Kajol who last shared screen space in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai wayback in 1998.



Nineteen years later, the trio are reuniting for this flick. At the trailer launch of Hichki when Rani was asked about it, here's what she had to say...



Her Priceless Reaction The actress quipped, "It was fantastic. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2!" Are you listening, KJo?

Did You Know This? Rani has been dealing with stammering problem for 22 years. Speaking about it, she revealed, "I was very conscious of it(stammering) early on in life, so I made sure that I worked towards my lines in such a way that I knew them thoroughly and I would know where to take the pauses exactly to be able to camouflage that. I always choose to look at the positive side of things. In fact, spending time with Adira and seeing her happy gave me a lot of strength to come out of a sort of depression that I got into because of my father passing away recently."

She Worked Really Hard To Overcome It "Yes, for 22 years, I have somehow successfully camouflaged it, so nobody has really come to know that I stammer. Even my team told me that they had no idea about it despite them having known me for so many years. So, I was like, ‘probably, I have worked on it or found a way of not stammering (in front of others) or showing the other person that I do (stammer). So, they were all shocked and said that people should know about it, and I am fine with it.

I didn't think it was something that needed to be spoken about at that point. But today, many want to know about people who have had such ‘weaknesses' so that such examples can encourage other people - who are also experiencing the same things- to come out of it. It possibly gives a lot of inspiration to people to follow that kind of an example."





She Is Comfortable Romancing Younger Actors When quizzed if she has issues romancing younger actors on-screen, Rani said, "I will be very comfortable romancing younger actors on screen. I have romanced many actors on screen. As an actor, I am here to follow the instruction of film directors."

Will Hubby Aditya Be Okay With It? To this, Rani replied, "Why not? He is married to an actress. He has to be comfortable with it. He was not blind-folded when he married me, so yes why would there be a problem?"







Well Rani, we would love to see you do more films! What about you folks?