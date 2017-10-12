 »   »   » A BUNDLE OF JOY! Kunal Kemmu Shares A Cute Moment With His Daughter Inaaya Navami Kemmu

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan became proud parents to a baby girl on the auspicious occasion of Navami. The couple have named the newborn as Inaanya Navami Kemmu.

While Kunal and Soha are enjoying this new phase of 'parenthood' in their lives, it looks like little Inaaya is more of a daddy's princess. Scroll down to read more...

Soha Captures An Adorable 'Father-Daughter' Moment. Soha posted this candid picture on her Instagram page and captioned it as, "Bliss'. One can see that Kunal is quite jittery like any other new Dad when it comes to holding the newborn. Soha Ali Khan - Kunal Khemu SHARES FIRST LOOK of daughter Inaya Naumi Khemu | FilmiBeat It Was Kunal Who Zeroed Down Her Name This candid confession was made by the actor in one of his recent interviews. He Thought She Resembled An Alien Speaking To Mid-Day, Kunal had confessed, "Her eyes are shut all the time, but she looks damn adorable when she opens her eyes. At first I thought she looked like an alien, but then that's how most of the babies look," When Inaaya's Cousin Taimur Paid Her A Visit The tiny tot was sleeping when Taimur met her. Kunal adds, "He didn't know what was happening. He was more interested in me playing with him. But yes they met." Taimur's Playmate We know Tusshar Kapoor's Lakkshya is Taimur's playmate buddy and the two make it sure to catch up once in a month. Now we can't wait to see baby Inaaya too join the gang.

Stay tuned for more interesting updates.