 »   »   » Lata Mangeshkar Remembers Indira Gandhi On Her Death Anniversary

Melody queen Lata Mangeshkar has paid homage to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 33rd death anniversary.

The 88-year-old music legend took to Twitter where she remembered Gandhi and also posted their black-and-white photo together.

"Today is the death anniversary of India's first and only woman prime minister, Indira Gandhi. I pay my tributes to her.

"I shared a good relationship with her. She was really fond of music and I have heard she was a good singer too," Mangeshkar wrote.

Gandhi passed away on October 31, 1984 after she was assassinated by her personal bodyguards in the aftermath of Operation Blue Star, which left Amritsar's Golden Temple in shambles.

Credits: PTI