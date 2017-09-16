 »   »   » LEAKED! Aamir Khan's Rugged Look From Thugs Of Hindostan Is Going Viral

After the stupendous success of Dangal, all eyes are now set on Aamir Khan's upcoming film Thugs Of Hindostan which boosts of a stellar cast comprising of Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Meanwhile, a picture of Aamir from the sets sporting his 'Thugs' look is doing the rounds on the internet. Check it out here...



Pehchaan Kaun? The superstar is seen here donning a dense beard in this new still. What do you folks think about this look?

Is Thugs Of Hindostan Bollywood's Answer To Pirates Of The Caribean? When quizzed about the similarities between these two films, Aamir had said, "There are some hundreds of action adventure films. There is ‘Pirates of Caribbean', there is ‘Indiana Jones' and many others. All these are action adventure films. So the genre of our film is action adventure but the story is different. Even my character in the film is not similar to any other character."

Big B & Aamir Khan's Surprise Rumours suggest that Aamir Khan and Sr. Bachchan will have a massive sword-fighting scene in the film.

Shooting On The Ship Director Vijay Krishna Acharya was earlier quoted as saying, "The set of the film is in a high security water zone, with restricted access. Both these ships have been built in the early eighteenth century style, when vessels would carry cannons and other weapons."

The Mystery Around Katrina's Role Reportedly, Kat will be essaying an Indian princess character in the film. Meanwhile, the makers are quite tight-lipped about her role.

A source was earlier quoted as saying, "The entire look has a warrior princess feel to it, with a sexy nose ring in the middle of the nose partition. Wild loose waves, smokey eyes and indo-western outfits in earthy colour tones (mostly greyish and brown) was inspired from ‘ghagra - choli' but only in a quirkier way! She is seen flashing her dashboard abs too."





Thugs Of Hindostan is slated to release on 8th November, 2018.