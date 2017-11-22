 »   »   » LEAKED! Are These The Character Names Of Shahrukh Khan & Anushka Sharma In Aanand L Rai Film?

Shahrukh Khan's movie with Aanand L. Rai which has him playing a dwarf is one of the most anticipated films of 2019. The film has Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif playing the leading ladies.
Currently, King Khan and Anushka Sharma are busy shooting for this flick at a popular studio.
While the makers are quite particular about making sure to not reveal the look of the characters or getting it leaked by the outsiders, we recently came across a picture from the sets doing the rounds on the internet and hey, it gives a hint about the film. Scroll down to read more..
Band Baaja Baraat
The picture indicates about a wedding sequence being filmed. In the photo,one can see a wedding banner which states, "Aafiya weds Bauaa". Could these be Shahrukh and Anushka's character names in the film?
The Guessing Game
A lot of speculations about the film's title have been making the rounds with names like Katrina Meri Jaan and Batla being speculated.
However at the press conference commemorating SRK's 52nd birthday, the superstar had revealed, "The title has been decided. I think the poster is getting ready. In fact, the trailer is also almost ready but since there is a lot of time for its release, hence we won't release it so soon."
No Scenes Between Anushka & Katrina
While the film stars these two actresses, Anushka had confirmed that she won't be sharing the screen space with Katrina Kaif in the film as they don't have scenes together.
A Double Role For SRK?
A source had earlier told a leading daily, "While one of them is a dwarf, the other is an average, regular kind of a common man and he is again played by Shah Rukh. The star will play his usual charming, romantic self in that role as we get to see him sing and dance. Both characters are completely different from each other, strongly performance-oriented and both the leading ladies get a chance to romance SRK. They have equal lengths in the films and hence they signed up for the film."
The Film Is Light- Hearted & Funny
Shahrukh had revealed that the film will explore the love that lies within physically challenged people despite their limitations and how it's more special than what normal people have. "We should know there is happiness abound in their lives. We don't have to empathise or sympathise with them, we just need to celebrate them like completely abled people. We should never distinguish between them," he had added.