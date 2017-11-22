 »   »   » LEAKED! Are These The Character Names Of Shahrukh Khan & Anushka Sharma In Aanand L Rai Film?

Shahrukh Khan's movie with Aanand L. Rai which has him playing a dwarf is one of the most anticipated films of 2019. The film has Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif playing the leading ladies.

Currently, King Khan and Anushka Sharma are busy shooting for this flick at a popular studio.

While the makers are quite particular about making sure to not reveal the look of the characters or getting it leaked by the outsiders, we recently came across a picture from the sets doing the rounds on the internet and hey, it gives a hint about the film. Scroll down to read more..