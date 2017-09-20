 »   »   » LEAKED PIC? Deepika Padukone's NEW ROYAL AVATAR Goes Viral Ahead Of Padmavati First Look Release!

Good news for all the Deepika Padukone crazens out there. Tomorrow, the first look of Padmavati will be out. All the three lead actors of film (Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor & Ranveer Singh) took to their Twitter account and wrote, "रानी पद्मावती पधार रही हैं... कल सूर्योदय के साथ. #RaniPadmavatiArrivesTomorrow."

Interestingly, ahead of Padmavati first look release, a photoshoot of Deepika Padukone, donning a royal avatar, has taken over the Internet.



Deepika’s Viral Picture According to the fan clubs of Deepika Padukone, this viral picture is from the recent photoshoot of Deepika Padukone. However, nothing has been confirmed yet. We gotta wait till tomorrow, to have our hands on the official first look of Padmavati.

Deepika On Working With SLB Speaking about Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Deepika had said, "He brings out the best in me as an actor. Working on ‘Padmavati' with him brings out a creatively- enriching feeling in me... The way he pushes you, challenges you... That's what drives me to do his films."

Deepika Is Excited For Padmavati "We hope we are able to deliver something different for the audience this time again with ‘Padmavati'," had said Deepika Padukone.

However Padmavati Was Never A Bed Of Roses For Deepika! Calling her titular role in the film an extremely difficult one, Deepika had also said, "Padmavati is extremely difficult and I am ready for that experience and journey."

Here’s Why It Was Challenging For Deepika.. "It is difficult as an actor to work with someone you have worked for so long. It's challenging for both the director and actor to bring something new to the table every time they come together."



Coming back to Padmavati update, all eyes are on the trio and we just can't for tomorrow to have a look at the hardwork of Bhansali.