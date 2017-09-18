 »   »   » LEAKED PICTURES! Shahid Kapoor Takes Up Sword-Fighting Lessons For Padmavati

Everyone is quite excited to watch Shahid Kapoor's never before seen avatar in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Padmavati. The actor is pushing the limit to get into the warrior mode to play Raja Rawal Ratan Singh.

We recently came across some leaked pictures from the sets of Padmavati where Sasha is seen practicing sword-fighting to get into the skin of his character. Check it out here-



Shahid Kapoor's Intense Training A source was quoted as saying to Mid-Day, "Rajputana style of sword-fighting is an evolved one, which requires the body to be both strong and agile at the same time. Shahid has been taught bits of Gatka, a mix of Angampora and Kalaripayattu. He is also learning spearplay, as the spear is a customary weapon among Rajputs. He has been training for 24 days now."





Some More Hard-Work Not just that, to perfect his portrayal of the Rajput king, the actor has also learnt the basics of mardani khel (a weapon-based martial art) as well as sqay (a South Asian form of sword-fighting).

He Has Also Undergone A Change In Diet "He is on a protein rich diet, which helps in agility.With a deadline looming large, to meet the November release, there isn't enough time to prep before shooting. Shahid has no option but to juggle his shooting and training.", added the source.

Shahid Always Wanted To Work With Sanjay Leela Bhansali The actor had earlier mentioned in an interview, "I always wanted to work with Bhansali sir. He offered me something, I really liked it and I did it."





A Great Opportunity For Him He had also said, "Padmavati is a rather famous story, historical fact that happened. I did broadly know about it. However, with Sanjay sir, it's very much about what he wants to make and the world he wants to create and his interpretation of the characters. The curiosity was what is it that he wants me to do. When I heard it, I was very excited and I thought it was a great opportunity."

Teaser To Launch On Navratri Meanwhile, the grapevine is abuzz with reports that the teaser of this Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone- Shahid Kapoor starrer will be launched on Navratri.

Why Bhansali Zeroed Down This Date A Pinkvilla report quoted a source revealing, "Navratri is a festive occasion and Bhansali himself loves colour and grandness in his films so what better than to release the first teaser on this auspicious occasion which is full of colour, music, singing and dancing - much like his films? It will be a 30-second teaser depicting a little bit of the war between Rana Ratan Singh and Alauddin Khilji's armies."



Stay tuned for more interesting updates from the tinsel town.