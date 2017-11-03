 »   »   » LEAKED! Tiger Shroff's New Mature Look From Baaghi 2 Will Leave Your Jaw Dropped

After the stupendous success of Baaghi, Tiger Shroff is all set to return with its sequel titled Baaghi 2. Pictures of the actor's new look from the film is going viral on the internet.

Tiger has been rigorously shooting for the movie since September. Since then, he has been keeping his short hair look a secret under the beanie. But not any more! Recently he was captured in his Baaghi 2 look while he was walking to set for shooting an action sequence from his vanity.



Have a look at it here...



Unbelievable Transformation! The picture is quite a departure from his usual 'chocolate boy' avatar. The actor looked quite dashing with that subtle moustache and bulging biceps. The short hair cut added more to the intensity.

With the blood stains on Tiger's T-shirt, the sequence seemed to be high on action.



A 'Bald' Step Reportedly, Shroff Jr. would be sporting two varied looks in the film. While the first poster of Baaghi 2 unveiled the first look of the actor, Tiger Shroff will be shaving his head for the second avatar.

New Lady Love While Baaghi had Tiger serenading Shraddha Kapoor, this time, the actor will be seen romancing his alleged real-life girlfriend Disha Patani on screen.

Randeep Hooda's Surprise The film also stars Randeep Hooda. A source close to the development reveals that this role will surprise the audience since Randeep is known for his powerful performances in critically acclaimed films like Highway. "He is expected to get his earlobes pierced and will sport dreadlocks with a funky wardrobe. His character is called LSD," adds the source.

Sajid Nadiadwala To Relaunch Prateik Babbar Prateik Babbar who has been missing from the acting circuit will be making a comeback in Bollywood with Baaghi 2.

Heard This? Manoj Bajpayee will be seen playing a character with grey shades.



Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Baaghi 2 has choreographer-director Ahmed Khan replacing Sabbir Khan's directorial chair. The much awaited action flick will release on 27th April, 2018.