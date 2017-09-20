 »   »   » READ THIS! Leave Bollywood, Baahubali Prabhas Talks About Hollywood Offers!

Prabhas, who became a household name across India with the two Baahubali movies, talks about Bollywood offers as well as Hollywood projects.

In his recent interview with HT, when Prabhas was asked whether he will accept an international project, if offered any, this is what the actor said about the same..

‘If I Get Something Exciting, I Might Take It Up’ "I've never thought about doing international films. But if I get something exciting, I might take it up. Everything depends on what comes my way. Baahubali gave me something that's really huge. So, as of now, I want to do Indian films." What About Doing A Full-fledged Bollywood Film? "I might do a Bollywood film. I've been [getting] some good offers," says Prabhas. Currently, Prabhas Is Focusing On ‘Saaho’ "But I'll first need to finish Saaho, and a beautiful love story (that he has signed). The film is set in Europe of the 1960s-70s. We're planning to wrap them up by June-July next year. After that, I'll take up a Bollywood film." For Prabhas, Everything Depends On The Script "I want to do Indian films based on scripts with a universal appeal," says Prabhas. Prabhas On Getting Recognition All Over The Nation "The way Baahubali has connected with people all over India... it has given us recognition all over the country. It's a humbling experience. I'm thankful to the entire team." Prabhas Never Forgets To Thank Rajamouli "[Filmmaker] SS Rajamouli's vision worked. His magic worked and something really great happened. We all are going to remember it for the rest of our lives, and that's beautiful," said Prabhas

Do you want to see Prabhas in a Hollywood project? Let us know in the comments section below.