 »   »   » Lipstick Under My Burkha Wins The Global Sustainability Film Awards In London!

The film Lipstick Under My Burkha, which explores women's sexuality, has bagged a top prize at the tye Global Sustainability Film Awards in London. The Founder's Award for Sustainability on the Big Screen was introduced this year and sponsored by philanthropist Surina Narula.

Judges for the Founder's Award for Sustainability on the Big Screen were Richard Creasey, managing director of BFC Media Ltd, owner of Moscow's first IMAX theatre; Denise Parkinson, entertainment director, global and UK for the Telegraph Media Group, and Surina Narula. The panel was chaired by award-winning cinematographer, director and screenwriter Steven Bernstein.



Lipstick Under My Burkha is produced by Prakash Jha and directed by Alankrita Shrivastava and stars Konkona SenSharma and Ratna Pathak Shah among others.



Actor Gabriella Wright, also a film producer and philanthropist working for women's rights, received the award from Narula, on behalf of the filmmakers. She said she felt an emotional bond with the film as the issue was very close to her heart.



(PTI News)