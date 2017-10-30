 »   »   » Beach Diaries! Lisa Haydon & Dino Lalvani Hit The Beach On Their First Wedding Anniversary

Beach Diaries! Lisa Haydon & Dino Lalvani Hit The Beach On Their First Wedding Anniversary

Lisa Haydon & Dino Lalvani celebrated their 1st wedding anniversary in style as they headed off to a tropical island and spent most of their time chilling by the beach. The leggy lass posted several pictures on her Instagram handle and it's good too see Zack along with them too.

Once again, Lisa Haydon has posted a picture of Zack where only his back can be seen and we didn't really get to see his face. Anyway, check out the pictures below, folks!

Lisa & Dino

Lisa & Dino

"Thanks for sharing all the best things in life with me. So proud of the dad and husb you are," captioned Lisa Haydon on Instagram.

Wedding Anniversary

Wedding Anniversary

Lisa Haydon & Dino Lalvani celebrated their first wedding anniversary on a tropical island.

Scuba Diving

Scuba Diving

It looks like Lisa Haydon is all set to go scuba diving.

Beach Diaries

Beach Diaries

Both Lisa and Dino share a joke while chilling on the beach.

So Sweet

So Sweet

Lisa Haydon kisses her husband Dino Lalvani on the sea shore.

Little Boy Zack

Little Boy Zack

Lisa and Dino hold their little son Zack by the sea shore.

The Dive

The Dive

Lisa Haydon dives into the waters sporting a black bikini.

Flip

Flip

She's so good at doing a flip!

Lovely Couple

Lovely Couple

Lisa Haydon and Dino Lalvani have a chat and bask under the sun.

Beach Girl

Beach Girl

Chilling in the beach makes Lisa Haydon happy, always!

Lisa Haydon
Story first published: Monday, October 30, 2017, 16:10 [IST]
