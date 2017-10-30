 »   »   » Beach Diaries! Lisa Haydon & Dino Lalvani Hit The Beach On Their First Wedding Anniversary

Subscribe to Filmibeat
Lisa Haydon & Dino Lalvani celebrated their 1st wedding anniversary in style as they headed off to a tropical island and spent most of their time chilling by the beach. The leggy lass posted several pictures on her Instagram handle and it's good too see Zack along with them too.
Once again, Lisa Haydon has posted a picture of Zack where only his back can be seen and we didn't really get to see his face. Anyway, check out the pictures below, folks!
Lisa & Dino
"Thanks for sharing all the best things in life with me. So proud of the dad and husb you are," captioned Lisa Haydon on Instagram.
Wedding Anniversary
Lisa Haydon & Dino Lalvani celebrated their first wedding anniversary on a tropical island.
Story first published: Monday, October 30, 2017, 16:10 [IST]
