 »   »   » Lisa Haydon Finally Hits The Beach & Sports A Blue Swimsuit! View Pictures

We all know how much Lisa Haydon loves the sun, sand and the beaches and after giving birth to her son Zack, her visits to the beaches had gradually reduced. However, it looks like old habits die hard as Lisa hit the beach all over again and posted a picture on her Instagram handle chilling at the beach sporting a blue swimsuit and a hat.
Check out the latest pictures of Lisa Haydon below!
Story first published: Monday, August 21, 2017, 15:24 [IST]
