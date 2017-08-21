 »   »   » Lisa Haydon Finally Hits The Beach & Sports A Blue Swimsuit! View Pictures

Lisa Haydon Finally Hits The Beach & Sports A Blue Swimsuit! View Pictures

We all know how much Lisa Haydon loves the sun, sand and the beaches and after giving birth to her son Zack, her visits to the beaches had gradually reduced. However, it looks like old habits die hard as Lisa hit the beach all over again and posted a picture on her Instagram handle chilling at the beach sporting a blue swimsuit and a hat.

Check out the latest pictures of Lisa Haydon below!

Lisa Haydon chills in the beach sporting a hot blue swimsuit.

Lisa loves the sun, sand and the beach and of course, her son as well!

Lisa Haydon shared a picture of breastfeeding her son Zack on her Instagram handle.

This is such a cute and adorable picture, isn't it?

Lisa Haydon is blessed with a baby boy, Zack Lalvani.

We're sure that Lisa will head out to the beach often now!

Who doesn't like to hit the beach, folks? It's the calmest place to be!

Story first published: Monday, August 21, 2017, 15:24 [IST]
