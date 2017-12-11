 »   »   » Lisa Haydon Goes Platinum Blonde! Gets A Complete Makeover & You Can't Stop Staring!

Lisa Haydon Goes Platinum Blonde! Gets A Complete Makeover & You Can't Stop Staring!

Posted By:
The lovely Lisa Haydon stunned her followers by having a complete makeover as she went platinum blonde and carried her new hairdo like a boss! The leggy lass was never afraid to experiment with her looks during her single days and thankfully, continued it even after having a baby.

Check out Lisa Haydon's platinum blonde look and hairstyle below!

Lisa Haydon

Lisa Haydon colours her hair platinum blonde and sets a new benchmark in terms of style!

Platinum Blonde

No other B-town actress would dare to take a step like this and only Lisa is capable of getting this done.

Bold & The Beautiful

We all knew that Lisa is bold when it comes to experimenting with something new and she set the bar really high this time.

Always On Top!

People assumed now that she's married and has a baby, she'll eventually stop experimenting with her looks and she thankfully, proved them all wrong!

That Hairdo!

It takes a lot of guts to colour your hair platinum blonde and Lisa overwhelmingly oozes with confidence.

Boss Lady

She sports her new hairstyle like a boss lady and carries it around really well.

Blonde Beauty

What do you think about Lisa Haydon's new hairstyle, peeps? Leave us your comments!

Lisa Haydon
Story first published: Monday, December 11, 2017, 18:02 [IST]
