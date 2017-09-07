 »   »   » Listen Up Anushka Shetty! Shraddha Kapoor Said THIS About Romancing Prabhas In Saaho!

Shraddha Kapoor is surely the lead actress of Saaho but we can't forget how the audiences were desperate to witness the chemistry of Prabhas and Anushka Shetty in Saaho.

Rumours have been rife that Anushka Shetty was the prior choice of Saaho makers but owing to weight issues, Anushka opted out of project and also suggested Shraddha's name for the same. And it seems Shraddha can't contain her excitement!



Did Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Feel UNCOMFORTABLE Meeting Rani Mukerji At Recent Bash?



Shraddha On Working With Prabhas While talking to an entertainment portal, when Shraddha was asked about Saaho, she said, "I am so excited to work with Prabhas. Someone else had asked me, how does it feel like, you know, that you get to be a part of this film?"

She's Happy To Be The Lead Actress "And I said I feel really good that I am the one who gets to be in this film, of course," added Shraddha Kapoor.

I Want To Be Part Of The Best Films: Shraddha Shraddha also went to say, "And I'm very clear that I want to be a part of the best films. And that's what going after, and that's what I think I'm attracting in my life."

Shraddha About Her Role In Saaho "It's too early, we've not even started shooting yet." When she was quizzed whether she can reveal when she will start shooting, she replied with a smile, "Soon."

Shraddha Kapoor CONFIRMS working with Prabhas in Saaho | FilmiBeat Shraddha & Prabhas Have Found A Way To Bond With Each Other On a related note, we also hear that Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas have found a way to break the ice between them. Wanna know how? Keep reading!

Prabhas' Deal With Shraddha According to a source from the film's core crew, Prabhas has cut a deal with his co-star Shraddha Kapoor to help each other with the language.

There Will Be A Professional Tutor "It isn't as though there won't be an official language coach on the sets. There will be. Both Prabhas and Shraddha will have a professional tutor to help them with their language."

But, It’s A Pact Between Prabhas & Shraddha "But Prabhas and Shraddha will converse with each other in Hindi or Telugu depending on which language they are shooting in. It is a pact between them."



Saaho has already gone on floors. Currently, the shooting is going on in Hyderabad. Buzz is, it will also be shot in Mumbai, Romania and Abu Dhabi.