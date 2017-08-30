 »   »   » Listen Up Prabhas & Anushka Shetty! Ajay Devgn Wants To Go Step Ahead Of Baahubali..

Ajay Devgn is one of the most loved actors today. With films like Omkara, The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Singham, Drishyam, and Golmaal, he has not just ruled at the box-office but also everybody's heart.

Currently, he is gearing up for his forthcoming film, Baadshaho and post the release of the same, he will be busy with the shooting of his next film, Taanaji, whose poster looks quite promising.

Ajay Wanna Go A Step Ahead Of Baahubali While talking to Deccan Chronicle, Ajay admitted that that he wants to go a step ahead of Baahubali and also added that, "But I am not looking to compete with Baahubali." We Agree With You, Mr Devgn "We need to give good films to our audiences. Our films need to have emotions, drama and thrill in the right quantity," said Ajay Devgn. Ajay Likes To Do Things Differently "We have to put our best foot forward, content and entertainment wise; only then will people step out of their homes to watch our movies If we do not make strong films, the space will be occupied by Hollywood films." Ajay Praises Young Scriptwriters "They are emotionally well-versed. There are writers who can pen according to what our audiences want. In-depth writing is the need of the hour," said Ajay. Ajay On His Journey So Far In The Industry "My films like Omkara, Zakhm , etc. were much ahead of its times. I always preferred choosing such films. I am happy that more filmmakers and actors are associating with films like these." Ajay On Working With Parineeti & Tabu In Golmaal 4 When asked about the same, he said, "Both are talented actors. The film is funnier than the previous ones."

DAMN TO THEIR STARDOM! Salim Khan Reveals Why Salman, Ranbir & SRK FAILED As A Superstar