 »   »   » Listen Up Salman Khan! Bobby Deol Is All Excited To Be A Part Of Race 3

Bobby Deol has joined the cast of Salman Khan's Race 3 and the actor is excited about the project.

Bobby, who made a comeback to big screen with recently released film Poster Boys, took to Twitter to thank Ramesh Taurani for welcoming him to the "Race" franchise.



"Let's race along @RameshTaurani... It feels great to be a part of the team!! #Race3," the 50-year-old actor wrote.



Taurani had earlier tweeted, "Welcome to the family #BobbyDeol @BeingSalmanKhan @Asli_Jacqueline #Race3 #Eid2018".



This Goofy Pic Of 'OLD' Shahrukh & Preity Zinta From Veer Zaara Sets Is Gold!



Apart from Salman and Bobby the third installment in the Race franchise also features Jacqueline Fernandez.



While Salman, 51, has replaced Saif Ali Khan as the lead in the action-thriller, Jacqueline is not new to the franchise. She starred in the 2013's Race 2.



Abbas-Mustan directed the first two films, but Remo D' Souza will helm the third movie.