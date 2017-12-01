 »   »   » LOL! What's Varun Dhawan Doing With The 'Fukrey Returns' Boys?

With just about a week remaining for Fukrey Returns to hit the big screens, promotions for the film are in full swing.

A few days back, the makers had released the 'Tu Meri Bhai Nahin' song which was all about Hunny (Pulkit Samrat) and Choocha (Varun Sharma)'s bromance. The track had received a thumbs up from Salman Khan too.



And now yet another B-town actor has loved it too. We are talking about Varun Dhawan who recently shared a funny video on his social media handle, where he is dancing with the Fukrey boys, Choocha and Hunny on that track.



The trio is seen hilariously matching their steps on the song and their expressions will leave you in splits. Check it out for yourself...



The first installment of the Fukrey franchise proved to be a huge success. And now the makers are back with the sequel starring Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha in the lead roles.



Four years later, the Fukrey gang is back with Bholi Punjaban and the boys - Hunny, Choocha, Lali and Zafar. Fukrey Returns is anticipated to be funniest and quirkiest project of the year and a perfect film to end the year with.



The movie is slated to release on 8th December.

