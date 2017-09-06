 »   »   » Creativity At Its Best! Lord Ganesha Gets The Makeover Of Baahubali Prabhas & Pictures Are Amazing!

Prabhas continues to enchant with his Baahubali magic even this year as the nation saw Ganpati idols inspired by Prabhas' Baahubali poses this year too. The Ganpati Visarjan celebrations yesterday saw numerous Baahubali themed Ganpati idols.

Baahubali Prabhas took the nation by storm with the blockbuster hit 'Baahubal: The Beginning' in 2015. The film was such a rage that the frenzy reflected everywhere, even in Ganpati idols.



Lord Ganesha Gets The Makeover Of Prabhas Remember when idols of Ganapati were made with the iconic pose of Baahubali? Looks like the craze refused to die down even this year.

Even This Year Fans Made Idols In The Same Way As the second film of the Baahubali franchise, 'Baahubali: The Conclusion released this year, fans took to making idols of Baahubali Prabhas even this year.

Bappa Idols Embodied In Baahubali Pose Baahubali, which means strong and powerful perfectly describes the beloved Ganpati Bappa too. The Ganpati idols embodied the iconic poses and scenes of the magnum opus Baahubali.

Did You Like The Creativity Of Baahubali Fans? The graceful poses stricken by Prabhas made it to the idols of Ganpati Bappa this year. Be it the royal pose where he sits on his throne, the iconic introductory scene where he tames the wild elephant, the epic fighting sequence where Prabhas sports a weapon while he rides his horse or the iconic pose where he lifts a shivling, the visarjan celebrations saw it all.

Bappa's Special Connection With Baahubali Baahubali paid a special ode to the remover of obstacles or Sankatmochan Ganpati in the very opening sequence. Prabhas as Amrendra and Mahendra Baahubali treated the audience with power packed performance which is closely etched in the minds of the audience which resulted in the frenzy across the nation.

Prabhas Has Become A Household Name Prabhas became a household name across the nation with the magnum opus. Apart from breaking every possible record, Baahubali also gave the nation a beloved Superstar in the form of Prabhas.



The nation is highly anticipating his next film 'Saaho' to witness Prabhas on screen again.