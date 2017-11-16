 »   »   » LOVE AT FIRST SIGHT! These New Photos Of 'Dhadak' Pair Ishaan Khattar & Janhvi Kapoor Are Too Cute

Jhanvi Kapoor

Ever since the makers dropped the first look posters of Ishaan Khattar and Janhvi Kapoor's Dhadak, everybody is going gaga over their scintillating chemistry.

The film is an official adaptation of Nagraj Manjule's blockbuster hit Sairat. Meanwhile, we came across few more stills of this fresh jodi and boy, we bet you won't stop drooling. Have a look at them here...

Simply Aww-Dorable! Ishaan and Janhvi are seen here striking a cute pose. One thing is for sure these two are stars in making!





Coy Romance In this still, we can see Ishaan and Janhvi riding a cycle together. Well, we are damn excited to watch more of their oh-so-sweet chemistry.

Ishaan's Mommy Neelima Azeem Has Something To Say About 'Dhadak' Posters Mommy dearest thinks Ishaan and Janhvi make a beautiful couple. She told Pinkvilla, ""I think they are very beautiful and artistic and at the same time there is a lot of creativity. Both Ishaan and Jahnvi are looking beautiful together and the poster has been made so artistically."





Her Thoughts On Ishaan Making His Debut With A Karan Johar Film "Nothing could be better than this and I think they are doing something very different and interesting. (Shashank) Khaitan is somebody I can completely trust Ishaan with and Karan has been so warm and loving to Ishaan. So, I think they are going to make a fantastic film."

Did Ishaan Seek Her Advice Before Signing The Dotted Line? "Of course, we all have had discussions. In fact, he spoke to me, his brother (Shahid Kapoor), his sister in law (Mira Rajput), so as a family we all knew. All of us are very happy today."





She Is Looking Forward To Her Son's Debut Neelima further added, "I am very happy that Ishaan chhota sa aaya hai and he has arrived with a bang and he and Janhvi make for a beautiful couple. For newcomers, they don't even look like newcomers, there is so much grace and depth. So, it is beautiful and they both are so talented and make for a lovely pair. It is all very exciting."







Dhadak narrates the tale of two teenagers who battle the rigid caste system for their love for each other. The film is slated to hit the theatrical screens on July 6, 2018.