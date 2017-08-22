 »   »   » Lucknow Central: Ronit Roy Was Nothing Like His Reel Character On The Sets; Here's The Proof!

'Lucknow Central' is bejeweled with an ensemble cast, making the film a must watch for the power packed performances by the brilliant actors. The makers had earlier introduced us to the life of 'Lucknow Central' inmates. Now, it's time to get a sneak-peek of the strict and stubborn jailer of 'Lucknow Central', Raja Shrivastav.

Raja Shrivastav is the jailer that could give you goosebumps even at the thought of his name. The stubborn jailer with his royal personality rules the 'Lucknow Central' jail. The video introduces us to the personality of Raja Shrivastav.



While the onscreen avatar of Raja Shrivastav played by Ronit Roy has shades of gray, the offscreen avatar is drastically different. Even though the royal personality stays intact the strict and stubborn nature is however nowhere to be seen, in fact, the actor is seen enjoying on the sets goofing around with the cast as well as the director in the BTS video. Check it out here...



The BTS video of Ronit Roy also shares insights from his personal life where in we see his equation with his wife. The jailer is a prisoner of his own wife and terms his wife as 'Dharmasankat' with a ringtone 'Main Teri Dushman' indicating the banter that goes in between the husband wife.



The video displays the fun side behind the intense aura of the 'Lucknow Central' jail. Ronit Roy is seen very happy for having his luck favor him as he is getting to mouth all the power packed dialogues from the film.



'Lucknow Central' depicts the journey of an innocent man who aspired to be a singer but is caught in the wrath of fate, wherein he lands in Lucknow Central jail after falsely being accused of a murder. There, he along with his fellow inmates, form a music band.



Packed with powerful performances by Farhan Akhtar, Diana Penty, Deepak Dobriyal, Ronit Roy, Gippy Grewal, Rajesh Sharma, Inaamulhaq, Uday Tikekar, Sukh Kunwar, the trailer has created a huge buzz around the film owing to its ensemble cast and intriguing storyline.



Produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Emmay Entertainment and Motion Pictures, the film is directed by Ranjit Tiwari and is slated to hit the theatrical screens on 15th September 2017.