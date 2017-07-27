 »   »   » Lucknow Central Trailer: What Would Be Farhan Akhtar & His Band's Choice- Music Or Freedom?

After Rock On 2, Farhan Akhtar is back with a musical tale in the form of Lucknow Central. But this time, there's lot of nail-biting thrill too!

This morning, the makers of the film dropped the first trailer of the film and one must say that it looks interesting to the core. Read on to know more...



Farhan Plays A Small Town Guy Farhan Akhtar plays a Moradabad boy, Kishan Mohan Girhotra, who is an aspiring musician and dreams of creating his own music band.

But, Fate Has Different Plans However, fate has different plans in store for Kishan as he gets wrongly charged up for murder. He ends up landing in the dreaded Lucknow Central Jail where he's awaiting his High Court trial for a death penalty. Meanwhile, a diligent NGO worker Gayatri Kashyap, is compelled to form a Band of Prisoners for the band competition which is to be held in the dreaded jail.

Music Or Freedom What will this ‘kaidi no. 1821' choose - music or freedom?

A Promising Trailer Going by the looks of this trailer, one must say that it does make a compelling watch and keeps you glued till the last frame.

The Cast Lucknow Central also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Diana Penty, Ronit Roy and Ravi Kishen.

Kaawan Recreated If you folks must have realized, at the end of the trailer, you must have heard some familiar musical piece. Well, the film would also see the comeback of the very popular Kaawan Kaawan number from Mira Nair's Monsoon Wedding in the voice of Divya Kumar.

Producer Nikkhil Advani told Mumbai Mirror in an interview that the number works as an "anthem" and has "panned out really well". Well, we just can't wait to hear it.

The First Look Posters Have you guys checked out these first look posters?



Directed by Ranjit Tiwari, Lucknow Central is slated to release on 15th September.



Meanwhile, here's the official trailer of the film...



