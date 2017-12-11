 »   »   » Lux Golden Rose Awards: Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif & Others Dress To Kill, Read Winners List!

LUX Golden Awards: Kareena Kapoor, Katrina, Alia, Madhuri, Sridevi

Sunday indeed turned out to be a glittery affair! A bevy of Bollywood beauties turned up at the Lux Golden Rose Awards 2017 held in Mumbai last night.

Shahrukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt... you name the Bollywood bigwigs and they were there! It was a night to remember, for sure! A couple of B-town actresses performed at the event and of course, there had to be felicitation!

We bring you all the hottest looks from the event along with the winners list. Scroll down to read more...

Deepika Padukone The actress chose a metallic gold dress with puffy sleeves for the evening. Katrina Kaif Kat looked stunning in a a Reem Acra off-shoulder gown for her with sequins all over the top. Kareena Kapoor Khan Bebo can never go wrong when it comes to dazzling red carpet looks! Alia Bhatt A bright red dress for the damsel! Madhuri Dixit Nene Mads made us go 'dhak-dhak' with that black dress with a thigh high slit. Sridevi The diva looks straight out of a fairy tale here! Juhi Chawla She's still gotta' charm. Jacqueline Fernandez The leggy lass chose to go traditional in a Tarun Tahiliani cream saree. Bhumi Pednekar She pulls off the satin maroon dress so flawlessly! Taapsee Pannu Jacqueline's 'Judwaa 2' co-star decided to give her some company. Mouni Roy Uff...we just can't take our ways off her! Lovely Ladies Pooja Hegde, Yami Gautam, Urvashi Rautela, Diana Penty and Zareen Khan too made their presence felt. Pooja Hegde She looked a vision in white! Sushant Singh Rajput And Kartik Aaryan Men in Black! A Dapper SRK We never need to find reasons to love this man!

Meanwhile, here's the list who won it big last night...

Charismatic Beauty of the Year: Katrina Kaif

Emerging Beauty of the Year: Zaira Wasim

Power-Packed Beauty of the Year: Sridevi

Breakthrough Beauty: Tapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar

Timeless Beauty: Madhuri Dixit

Versatile Beauty of the Year: Alia Bhatt

Legendary Beauty: Juhi Chawla

Unstoppable Beauty of the Year: Deepika Padukone

#IAmMoreThanYouCanSee Award: Kareena Kapoor