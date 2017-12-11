 »   »   » Lux Golden Rose Awards: Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif & Others Dress To Kill, Read Winners List!

LUX Golden Awards: Kareena Kapoor, Katrina, Alia, Madhuri, Sridevi
Sunday indeed turned out to be a glittery affair! A bevy of Bollywood beauties turned up at the Lux Golden Rose Awards 2017 held in Mumbai last night.
Shahrukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt... you name the Bollywood bigwigs and they were there! It was a night to remember, for sure! A couple of B-town actresses performed at the event and of course, there had to be felicitation!
We bring you all the hottest looks from the event along with the winners list. Scroll down to read more...
Deepika Padukone
The actress chose a metallic gold dress with puffy sleeves for the evening.
Katrina Kaif
Kat looked stunning in a a Reem Acra off-shoulder gown for her with sequins all over the top.
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Bebo can never go wrong when it comes to dazzling red carpet looks!
Alia Bhatt
A bright red dress for the damsel!
Madhuri Dixit Nene
Mads made us go 'dhak-dhak' with that black dress with a thigh high slit.
Sridevi
The diva looks straight out of a fairy tale here!
Juhi Chawla
She's still gotta' charm.
Jacqueline Fernandez
The leggy lass chose to go traditional in a Tarun Tahiliani cream saree.
Bhumi Pednekar
She pulls off the satin maroon dress so flawlessly!
Taapsee Pannu
Jacqueline's 'Judwaa 2' co-star decided to give her some company.
Mouni Roy
Uff...we just can't take our ways off her!
Lovely Ladies
Pooja Hegde, Yami Gautam, Urvashi Rautela, Diana Penty and Zareen Khan too made their presence felt.
Pooja Hegde
She looked a vision in white!
Sushant Singh Rajput And Kartik Aaryan
Men in Black!
A Dapper SRK
We never need to find reasons to love this man!
Meanwhile, here's the list who won it big last night...
Charismatic Beauty of the Year: Katrina Kaif
Emerging Beauty of the Year: Zaira Wasim
Power-Packed Beauty of the Year: Sridevi
Breakthrough Beauty: Tapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar
Timeless Beauty: Madhuri Dixit
Versatile Beauty of the Year: Alia Bhatt
Legendary Beauty: Juhi Chawla
Unstoppable Beauty of the Year: Deepika Padukone
#IAmMoreThanYouCanSee Award: Kareena Kapoor
