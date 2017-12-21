 »   »   » MADE FOR EACH OTHER! First Pics From Virat Kohli- Anushka Sharma's Wedding Reception In Delhi OUT

After their fairy tale wedding in Tuscany, Italy and a romantic honeymoon in Arctic, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are back in the country.
This morning, we told you about the newly married couple hosting their wedding reception in Delhi. Well folks, it's time to feast your eyes on some gorgeous pictures that you just can't take your eyes off...
OMG, They Look Super Cute Together
In the first picture, 'Virushka' are seen posing for the shutterbugs and boy, they make for an elegant picture.
A Gorgeous Pair
The lovely couple are seen here donning Sabyasachi Mukherjee outfits.
For the wedding reception, Anushka opted for a traditional look in a red benarasi weave saree with gold motifs detail, which she teamed with a matching blouse. She completed her look with a heavy necklace, matching earrings, a red bindi, a matching red lip and hair tied up in a centre parted bun with sindoor.
On the other hand, Virat chose a monochrome bandhgala look with a printed shawl.
Mr & Mrs Kohli
Virat and Anushka look very much in love in this picture. The wedding reception is being held at Durbar Hall of the Taj Hotel in Chanakyapuri.
A Candid Moment
The newly married couple look so beautiful in this candid capture. Just look at Anushka's cute expressions here!
A Recap
After various speculations, 'Virushka' had announced their wedding on Twitter and posted, "Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share this wonderful news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans and well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey."
Why Did Anushka Chose To Wear Red Benarasi Saree?
Designer Sabyasachi revealed, 'I don't think Indian brides feel complete without wearing the colour red in one of their functions. Anushka decided to wear red on her reception. And much to my absolute delight, it would be a red Benarasi saree. From the by-lanes of Peeli Kothi in Benaras.
I was particularly excited about this look because I have seen an entire generation of Bengali women getting married in red Benarasi sarees. The red bindi, the sindoor and the mogras in her hair just made the look more potent and powerful. She chose to wear heritage uncut diamond choker and jhumkas from the Sabyasachi Bridal Jewelry collection.
Bollywood can play a major role in spreading awareness about Indian textiles and handlooms. And I must say the occasion couldn't be better. I know copies of this saree will flood the entire country in the next few months to come, which also means that a million weaver's children will be back at school. All I can say is thank you Anushka!
Virat chose to complement his new bride in a very subtle and elegant manner. He wore a black textured silk signature bandhgala with the house buttons in 18k gold and a white silk kurta with hand-woven brocade churidaar. He teamed it with mojris from the Sabyasachi accessories line and a hand-embroidered antique Pashmina shawl from our ‘Kashmir Revival' project.'
Meanwhile, check out this video from their wedding reception...
A post shared by Sara (@virushka_folyf) on Dec 21, 2017 at 7:58am PST