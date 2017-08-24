 »   »   » NEW JOURNEY BEGINS! Madhuri Dixit Nene To Produce A Marathi Film; Read All Details

After Priyanka Chopra, it's now Bollywood's Dhak Dhak girl, Madhuri Dixit Nene's turn to don the producer's hat. Yes, you heard that right! The gorgeous diva is all set to produce a Marathi film and we have some the hottest scoop on it for you folks!

Her fans have been eagerly awaiting to see their very own "Marathi Mulgi", one of the most famous Marathi actresses in Bollywood, Madhuri Dixit as part of a Marathi film since years. Finally, the wait is over, as fans will get to see Madhuri in the 'producer's role' very soon.

While Madhuri and RnM Moving Pictures (her production house) have previously produced e learning and DTH content, this will be the first time they're stepping into producing a feature film.

Though the name of the film hasn't been revealed yet, the preparations have begun and the film will hit the shooting floors later this year.

Yogesh Vinayak Joshi (writer of Mumbai Meri Jaan, Tendulkar Out and Hava Aney Dey that won awards at several international film festivals) has written the script, Swapnaneel Jayakar (of the super successful Tendulkar Out fame) is the director and Nitin Prakash Vaidya will work as the Executive Producer. The cast and rest of the crew will be finalized in the coming months. The concept of the film has been kept under wraps for now, but we hear that it's going to be a warm family entertainer. The film will release sometime next year.

Talking about her new venture, Madhuri says, "We at RnM Moving Pictures are very excited to step into this new role and start working on the project. It's a family entertainer and we have a lovely team on board. I am looking forward to start the shooting process soon."

We wish Madhuri great success in her new endeavour!