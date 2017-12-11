 »   »   » MAGICAL!  Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma's Wedding Photos Look Straight Out Of A Fairy-Tale

A Grand Reception On The Cards

Virat and Anushka will be hosting a reception in New Delhi for their relatives on 21st December which will be followed by a reception for industry friends and cricketers in Mumbai on 26th December.

The newly wed couple will travel to South Africa where Virat will start prepping for the upcoming series and Anushka will spend New Year's Eve with him and return in the first week of January to begin the next schedule of Anand L Rai's film with Shah Rukh Khan in Mumbai. She will also start prepping for Sui Dhaaga as the shooting for the same starts in February 2018 with Varun Dhawan. Anushka will also be busy with the marketing and promotions of Pari which is releasing on 9th February.

Virat, on the other hand, will be playing the series in South Africa for 2 months which includes three Tests, six One Day Internationals (ODIs) and three Twenty20 International (T20I) matches.