 »   »   » MAGICAL!  Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma's Wedding Photos Look Straight Out Of A Fairy-Tale

Over the weekend, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's wedding was a hot topic for every gossipmonger! While the lovebirds neither confirmed or denied the development, their 'hush-hush' wedding ceremony turned out to be a talking point.
Now here comes the news straight from the horse's mouth...
The Bride & The Bridegroom
After months of speculations and articles, the wait is finally over. Indian skipper and one of India's eligible bachelor Virat Kohli tied the knot with his actress- girlfriend Anushka Sharma.
A Picture Perfect Family
The couple got married in Italy this morning. Apparently, the wedding was a private affair, but was solemnized as per all Hindu rituals.
The Couple's Official Statement
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli said in a joint statement, "Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share this wonderful news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans and well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey."
A Grand Reception On The Cards
Virat and Anushka will be hosting a reception in New Delhi for their relatives on 21st December which will be followed by a reception for industry friends and cricketers in Mumbai on 26th December.
The newly wed couple will travel to South Africa where Virat will start prepping for the upcoming series and Anushka will spend New Year's Eve with him and return in the first week of January to begin the next schedule of Anand L Rai's film with Shah Rukh Khan in Mumbai. She will also start prepping for Sui Dhaaga as the shooting for the same starts in February 2018 with Varun Dhawan. Anushka will also be busy with the marketing and promotions of Pari which is releasing on 9th February.
Virat, on the other hand, will be playing the series in South Africa for 2 months which includes three Tests, six One Day Internationals (ODIs) and three Twenty20 International (T20I) matches.
Meanwhile, here's a glimpse of 'Virushka' wedding...
Watch: @imVkohli & @AnushkaSharma perform wedding rituals #VirushkaWEDDING pic.twitter.com/zrDCxVuh9w— Filmibeat.com (@filmibeat) December 11, 2017
We wish the newly married couple hearty congratulations!