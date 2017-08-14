 »   »   » Is Mahira Khan Talking About Shahrukh Khan? Says She Felt Like BEING PUNCHED In The Stomach

Mahira Khan was on cloud nine when she was offered Shahrukh Khan's Raees. It was a dream Bollywood debut for the Pakistani actress.

While talking about the Shahrukh Khan starrer, Mahira Khan recently said that she felt like being punched in the stomach.

We All Have Gone Through Failures Mahira spoke at length about her failures in life during a lecture at a university, reported Dawn. "The truth is that we have all gone through failure.'' I Have Experienced It Personally & Professionally ''I have personally as well as professionally experienced failure. "I was advised by many people to not accept the role in ‘Bol' (Pakistani film) as it was a small one but my gut feeling told me otherwise.'' My Name Was Missed From Bol Credits ''I also decided to act in the serial ‘Humsafar' on my gut feeling. There are no repeats of your first film, but somehow my name was missed as the ‘Bol' credits scrolled in front of me.'' Raees Teaser Said ‘Introducing Mahira Khan'... ''Then for ‘Raees', even though the teaser said ‘Introducing Mahira Khan'.'' I Felt Like Being Punched ''I felt like being punched in the stomach when there was no such credit in the film itself.'' I Was Banned In India "Then when it was released, I was banned in India and the film was banned in Pakistan.'' Big Thing To Work In A Foreign Film "It is a big thing to work in a foreign film. I pray I get my introducing credit when I work in an Iranian film. Failure is knowledge and knowledge is success. So it is a win-win. We actors know how to paint smiles on our faces and carry on, I did too.'' I Used To Dream Of Working With SRK "I was dreaming of wearing a sari and dancing like Madhuri Dixit. I also used to dream of working with Shahrukh Khan. I did nothing to make it happen. I only dreamed and believed in my dreams," she said.

