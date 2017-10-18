 »   »   » Mahira Khan Gives A Befitting Reply To Haters Who TROLLED Her Viral Pics With Ranbir Kapoor!

Recently, Ranbir Kapoor and Mahira Khan's smoking pictures from New York spread like wild fire on the internet. There were rumors doing the rounds about something brewing between the duo.
There were people who trolled Mahira for wearing a short dress and 'smoking' despite of being a woman. To all these people, Mahira recently gave a befitting reply for all the trolling which happened. Here's what she had to say...
Nobody's Opinion Define Who You Are
Mahira was quoted as saying, "Through the times of turbulence, through the joys, through the ups and downs, through the mistakes we make and all the success we get, let nobody... nobody's opinion define who you are."
We Are Worth It
She further added, "And if anybody defines who you are, let it be yourself. Because including me and all the women out there, we're all worth it!."
Ranbir To The Rescue
Earlier, Ranbir was quoted as saying, "I've gotten to know Mahira in a personal capacity over the last few months. She is somebody who I admire and respect, for her achievements and even more for the person she is. It is very unfair the way she is being judged and spoken about.
Papa Rishi Too Had Reacted
He had told a leading daily, "You see, Ranbir is a young star, he is unmarried, he's a bachelor. He can meet anybody whoever he wants to, and if people are going to invade in his privacy, it's not done. And I can't say anything about all this because he's a young man and he has the choice of meeting any girl."
The Bollywood Brigade Too Spoke In Mahira's Favour
When quizzed about Mahira facing the wrath of trollers, Parineeti Chopra had said, "It's unfair to slut shame Mahira Khan." Varun Dhawan was quoted as saying, "Shame on those who do it."
On the other hand, Taapsee Pannu had quipped, "Arrey baki sabka chhodo, unka kyun context le rahe ho? Meri picture daali thi maine, logon ne upse bhi likha tha. You saw my answer to that right? That's what I want to say. An eye for an eye will make the whole world blind. I don't want to answer with equal hatred. I'll answer it with humour and that's the best way to answer."