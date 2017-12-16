 »   »   » SHE'S HURT! Mahira Khan Opens Up About Ranbir Kapoor & SRK's Raees Controversies Like Never Before

2017 has been quite mentally exhausting for Mahira Khan and no cookies for guessing why! Be it Raees controversy or her leaked pictures with Ranbir Kapoor, the actress went through a lot only to come out even stronger!

Recently, while talking to Bollywood Hungama in Dubai, where she was there for Masala Awards, she opened up about both of the controversies like never before and here's what she has to say...



Mahira On Her Take Away From Both Of The Controversies Talking about her take away from all that happened, Mahira Khan said, "Lot of realisations happened. One of those what this is what we have become as a society."

"With social media being an easily available tool, it is quick and easy for anyone to go out there and post something."

Did Mahira Get Affected? "They affect all of us... at some level. Though I have an ‘I don't care' attitude, but it does affect you. But you have to know what you are, think about what you have gained or lost."

Mahira On Being Trolled & Abused On Social Media "Yes you can connect with your fans and there's positivity but then there are people who just write whatever they want," said Mahira further adding that these are the times we are living in.

Mahira On Raees "Whether it was Shahrukh Khan or Rahul or Ritesh Batra or Farhan Akhtar, they all have been so amazing. At the end of the day, it's about films, which is bigger than all of us combined. The film needed to be released. The film had to do well. They were all amazing. They still are."



Mahira came to India last year to shoot for the film along Shahrukh Khan.



However, she was not allowed to attend the promotional events of the film in India after a ban was imposed by some groups on Pakistani artistes to work in India.