 »   »   » Mahira Khan Was Completely SHATTERED When Her Photos With Ranbir Kapoor Went VIRAL!

Mahira Khan in DEPRESSION after photo with Ranbir Kapoor goes VIRAL

Ranbir Kapoor and Mahira Khan's pictures from their recent New York trip spread like wild fire on the internet giving rise to the speculations that the duo are seeing each other.

If that wasn't enough, the actress was even trolled for wearing a short dress and 'smoking' despite of being a woman. Recently, in an interview with a leading website for her upcoming film Verna, Mahira finally opened up about the entire controversy. Here's what she had to say...

Mahira Was Completely Broken She was quoted as saying, "I'd be lying if I said that I decided right off the bat that I wouldn't respond to this controversy. And I'm a very strong woman but when all of this happened, I was completely shattered and broken." She Had So Much To Say But... "I would think about posting a statement every day. Then I would stop myself because I just wouldn't know what to say," added the 'Raees' actress. It Wasn't Hate Mahira said, "Thankfully, ‘Power Di Game' was ready to be released, which I thought was perfect timing, so I just posted that as sort of a response to the trolls. But to be honest, I understand where all the criticism came from and it didn't come from a place of hate." She Won't Mind Apologizing "I'm not talking about the trolls but those who were genuinely disappointed to see those pictures. It's the same disappointment that my nani or my mamoo would have felt seeing that. So even now when I meet an older lady who says that she didn't like the pictures, I'm quick to apologize," she says. Mahira Admits She Isn't The Perfect Role Model Mahira further added, "People ask me if I'm a good role model for my fans, and my response to that is that yes, I am a role model but I'm not the perfect role model. I am human, I make mistakes. And I was really happy to see that there were so many people who stood up for me. It goes to show that the narrative in Pakistan is changing, and if nothing else, I'm happy to have been part of that narrative." When Ranbir Spoke In Her Defence The actor had issued a statement that read, "I've gotten to know Mahira in a personal capacity over the last few months. She is somebody who I admire and respect, for her achievements and even more for the person she is. It is very unfair the way she is being judged and spoken about."

