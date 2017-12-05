 »   »   » Makers Of Sidharth Malhotra- Manoj Bajpayee's Aiyaary Stand In Support Of The Armed Forces

As India celebrates Armed Forces Week, the makers of Aiyaary have lent their support to the Heroes who have contributed towards the Armed Forces.

Neeraj Pandey's next directorial venture titled Aiyaary, a story set against an army backdrop, is all set to make way for the audience this Republic day.



In order to mark the day, by giving a tribute to soldiers, the makers of Aiyaary have gone ahead to show their support to all those soldiers who have fought for the countries well being.



They took to Twitter sharing, "Support Our Nation's Heroes. Contribute towards #ArmedForcesFlagDayFund with the @DefenceMinIndia @nsitharaman Stay up and #SaluteTheFlags #ArmedForcesWeek

@neerajpofficial @S1dharthM @BajpayeeManoj @Rakulpreet @Pooja_Chopra_ #NaseeruddinShah @AnupamPkher".



The Makers are spreading the word to support our Nation's heroes who are representing the country at the border front.



With Aiyaary, Neeraj Pandey is coming back with the Republic day release, a film that has a power-packed star cast and intriguing storyline.



The helmer returns to direction after M.S Dhoni: An Untold Story. Neeraj Pandey also celebrated films like A Wednesday, Baby, Special 26, Rustom to name a few.



Aiyaary stars an ensemble cast of Sidharth Malhotra, Manoj Bajpayee, Pooja Chopra, Rakulpreet, Anupam Kher and Naseeruddin Shah.



Plan C and Jayantilal Gada (Pen) presents 'Aiyaary' A Neeraj Pandey Film. Produced by Shital Bhatia, Dhaval Jayantilal Gada, Motion Picture Capital is slated to release on 26th January, 2018.