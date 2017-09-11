 »   »   » Here's Why Malaika Arora & Arbaaz Khan Are In A Good Relationship Post Their Divorce!

Here's Why Malaika Arora & Arbaaz Khan Are In A Good Relationship Post Their Divorce!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan's 18-year-old marriage came to a screeching halt last year when the couple decided to part ways. Even after their separation, Malaika and Arbaaz have been in constant touch and the only reason for the duo to meet often is non other than their son Arhaan. Arbaaz and Malaika take up the responsibility to raise their son in a proper way and give him all the care and attention that he requires and are in a good relationship with each other just because of this.

He said, "I have a 14-year-old boy right now who, unfortunately, has seen his parents split for whatever reason. He needs the right guidance and the right attention for which if I have to maintain a certain amount of decorum in my family then it will be done. I have a very good relationship with Malaika, and her family and it will continue to remain that way and my son is my priority and I would do anything to see that situation is maintained, apart from that there is nothing else to ask."

Malaika & Arbaaz

Malaika & Arbaaz

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan were married for 18 years and divorced in 2016.

But Why?

But Why?

No one really knows the exact reason for their divorce!

It's A Secret

It's A Secret

The couple have chosen not to reveal any details about their divorce to the public.

Being Blessed

Being Blessed

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan are blessed with a son, Arhaan Khan, who is now 14-years-old.

Responsible Parents

Responsible Parents

Arbaaz and Malaika are doing everything they can to keep their son happy and not get affected by their divorce.

Meet Often

Meet Often

The duo keep meeting each other often, all because of their son, Arhaan.

Speculations Going Around

Speculations Going Around

A lot of speculations were doing the rounds about the reason for their divorce.

Just Speculations

Just Speculations

However, they've all remained just speculations and no one really knows the exact cause for their divorce.

Good Stuff

Good Stuff

It's great to see Malaika and Arbaaz taking responsibility for their son Arhaan.

No Mudslinging

No Mudslinging

Thankfully, Malaika and Arbaaz have not indulged in mudslinging post their divorce.

Malaika Arora Khan (Bollywood)
Read more about: Malaika Arora, arbaaz khan
Story first published: Monday, September 11, 2017, 16:12 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 11, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers

Bollywood Photos

Go to : Bollywood Photos