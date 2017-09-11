 »   »   » Here's Why Malaika Arora & Arbaaz Khan Are In A Good Relationship Post Their Divorce!

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan's 18-year-old marriage came to a screeching halt last year when the couple decided to part ways. Even after their separation, Malaika and Arbaaz have been in constant touch and the only reason for the duo to meet often is non other than their son Arhaan. Arbaaz and Malaika take up the responsibility to raise their son in a proper way and give him all the care and attention that he requires and are in a good relationship with each other just because of this.

He said, "I have a 14-year-old boy right now who, unfortunately, has seen his parents split for whatever reason. He needs the right guidance and the right attention for which if I have to maintain a certain amount of decorum in my family then it will be done. I have a very good relationship with Malaika, and her family and it will continue to remain that way and my son is my priority and I would do anything to see that situation is maintained, apart from that there is nothing else to ask."