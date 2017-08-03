 »   »   » Trolls Slam Malaika Arora For Divorcing Arbaaz Khan & Taking Alimony! She Hits Back At The Trolls

The comments on social media can sometimes be as dirty as filth and trollers make the most out of it by posting outrageous things which can hit a raw nerve anytime. The same happened with Malaika Arora when a troll commented on her picture,

"This what these sh** women do these days. Marry a rich guy then divorce him for huge alumni. And then have fun with that alumni. Why do u need alumni if u are capable of earning. I respect people and not the gender. Life now is all about wearing short clothes, going to gym or salon, enjoying the vacation. Do u seriously have any work, Or just feeding yourself on the husband's money? The word is alimony." For which Malaika Arora lashed out at the troll as below!