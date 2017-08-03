 »   »   » Trolls Slam Malaika Arora For Divorcing Arbaaz Khan & Taking Alimony! She Hits Back At The Trolls

Trolls Slam Malaika Arora For Divorcing Arbaaz Khan & Taking Alimony! She Hits Back At The Trolls

Posted By:
The comments on social media can sometimes be as dirty as filth and trollers make the most out of it by posting outrageous things which can hit a raw nerve anytime. The same happened with Malaika Arora when a troll commented on her picture,

"This what these sh** women do these days. Marry a rich guy then divorce him for huge alumni. And then have fun with that alumni. Why do u need alumni if u are capable of earning. I respect people and not the gender. Life now is all about wearing short clothes, going to gym or salon, enjoying the vacation. Do u seriously have any work, Or just feeding yourself on the husband's money? The word is alimony." For which Malaika Arora lashed out at the troll as below!

The troll came down hard at Malaika Arora on her Instagram comments section.

Malaika Arora gave a fitting reply to the troller and shut him up!

Nobody messes with Malaika Arora folks! Nobody!

Malaika Arora Khan gets CRORES as alimony from Arbaaz Khan | FilmiBeat
A lot of comments on Malaika Arora's posts are positive but the trolls spoil everything.

It's good that Malaika shut the troll right on his tracks.

It's been a hard year for Malaika and these trolls are making it much more harder.

We're sure the trollers will now think twice to post something negative on her comments section.

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan divorced after being married for 18 years.

Both Malaika and Arbaaz are still in touch and meet up very often.

The real reason for their divorce is still unknown and the couple are tight lipped about it.

There are a lot of speculations about the reason for their divorce but none of them are confirmed.

We're sure she'll now be on guard against any unwanted comments on her posts.

Story first published: Thursday, August 3, 2017, 13:24 [IST]
